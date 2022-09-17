Left Menu

One dead after tropical storm Fiona hits French island of Guadeloupe

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-09-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 19:44 IST
A man died in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe after heavy rainfall tied to tropical storm Fiona caused flooding on Friday night, local authorities said on Twitter on Saturday.

The man was found dead on Saturday after his house was swept away by floods in the Basse-Terre district, the local Prefect said.

