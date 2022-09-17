Left Menu

6.6 mag quake strikes southeast Taiwan; no word on damage

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan on Saturday evening. The US Geological Survey said the quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers 6.2 miles. The epicenter was near Guanshan township in Taitung County, a flat terrain and rice-growing area. It has a population of about 8,500 people.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 17-09-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 20:06 IST
6.6 mag quake strikes southeast Taiwan; no word on damage
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan on Saturday evening. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The US Geological Survey said the quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). The epicenter was near Guanshan township in Taitung County, a flat terrain and rice-growing area. It has a population of about 8,500 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
4
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022