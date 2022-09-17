6.6 mag quake strikes southeast Taiwan; no word on damage
PTI | Taipei | Updated: 17-09-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 20:06 IST
- Taiwan
A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan on Saturday evening. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The US Geological Survey said the quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). The epicenter was near Guanshan township in Taitung County, a flat terrain and rice-growing area. It has a population of about 8,500 people.
