6.4 mag quake strikes southeast Taiwan, topples objects

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan on Saturday evening and local media reported objects falling from store shelves but no immediate word on casualties.Taiwans Central News Agency said the metro system in Kaoshiung city in the south of the island was temporarily suspended.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 17-09-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 20:29 IST
6.4 mag quake strikes southeast Taiwan, topples objects
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan on Saturday evening and local media reported objects falling from store shelves but no immediate word on casualties.

Taiwan's Central News Agency said the metro system in Kaoshiung city in the south of the island was temporarily suspended. The quake was also felt in the capital, Taipei.

The US Geological Survey measured the quake's initial magnitude at 6.6. It said it occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

The epicentre was in Taitung County, a rice-growing area of flat terrain with a population of about 8,500.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

