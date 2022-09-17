Left Menu

Woman jumps to death from sixth floor with daughter

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-09-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 22:17 IST
A 28-year-old married woman allegedly ended her life by jumping with her six-year-old daughter from the sixth floor of a building in Mira Road area, police said.

The residents of the building found the woman and the girl lying dead in a pool of blood around 3.30 pm, said an official of the Kashimira police station. The motive behind the woman's extreme step was not known yet and probe was underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

