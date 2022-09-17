Woman jumps to death from sixth floor with daughter

A 28-year-old married woman allegedly ended her life by jumping with her six-year-old daughter from the sixth floor of a building in Mira Road area, police said.

The residents of the building found the woman and the girl lying dead in a pool of blood around 3.30 pm, said an official of the Kashimira police station. The motive behind the woman's extreme step was not known yet and probe was underway, he said.

