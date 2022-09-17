One killed, three injured in lightning strike in Odisha
One person was killed and three others sustained severe burn injuries in a lightning strike during a football match in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday, police said.
The incident took place at Rajabasa playground in Baripada Town Police Station area.
The deceased, identified as 30-year-old Ashok Murmu, and those injured were spectators of the football match, a police officer said.
