Agniveer recruitment rally begins in J-K's Baramulla

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-09-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 23:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An Agniveer recruitment rally for male candidates of 10 districts of Jammu and Kashmir and two districts of Ladakh began in Baramulla on Saturday, a Defence official said.

The rally, which started at Haiderbeig area of Pattan in north Kashmir, was flagged off by the GOC of counter-insurgency force, Srinagar-based PRO Defence said.

''#AGNIVEER Recruitment Rally under HQ Recruiting Zone Jalandhar cantt for 10 districts of UT of #JammuAndKashmir & 2 districts of Ladakh commenced at Haiderbeig, Pattan on 17 Sep 22,'' he tweeted.

Candidates from Ladakh and J-K districts participated with great enthusiasm in the rally, the PRO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

