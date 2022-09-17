Agniveer recruitment rally begins in J-K's Baramulla
An Agniveer recruitment rally for male candidates of 10 districts of Jammu and Kashmir and two districts of Ladakh began in Baramulla on Saturday, a Defence official said.
The rally, which started at Haiderbeig area of Pattan in north Kashmir, was flagged off by the GOC of counter-insurgency force, Srinagar-based PRO Defence said.
''#AGNIVEER Recruitment Rally under HQ Recruiting Zone Jalandhar cantt for 10 districts of UT of #JammuAndKashmir & 2 districts of Ladakh commenced at Haiderbeig, Pattan on 17 Sep 22,'' he tweeted.
Candidates from Ladakh and J-K districts participated with great enthusiasm in the rally, the PRO said.
