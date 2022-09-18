Left Menu

Kid dies in rain-triggered wall collapse

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 18-09-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 00:03 IST
Kid dies in rain-triggered wall collapse
  • Country:
  • India

A three-year-old boy died and his mother was seriously injured on Saturday evening when a wall of their kutcha house collapsed following rains in this district, officials said.

The incident took place in Rampur town, they said.

According to Additional District Magistrate (Sadar) Saurabh Singh and Circle Officer (City) Yash Tripathi, Aryan was killed while his mother Sunita (40) was injured in the accident.

He said Sunita suffered serious injuries and has been referred to Gorakhpur Medical College.

Deoria district has been receiving heavy rains for the last three days, leading to heavy waterlogging at many places. Roads have been flooded and in many localities water has entered the houses of people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
3
S.Africa's Eskom moves to Stage 5 loadshedding until Monday morning

S.Africa's Eskom moves to Stage 5 loadshedding until Monday morning

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022