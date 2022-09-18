Left Menu

Puerto Rico faces hurricane warning as tropical storm Fiona approaches

The island was braced for up to 12-inches (30.5 cm) of rain and high winds that could bring flooding, mudslides and power outages. "Hurricane conditions are expected across portions of Puerto Rico Sunday and Sunday night, and are possible across the U.S. Virgin Islands (Saturday night) and Sunday," NHC said.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 00:58 IST
Puerto Rico faces hurricane warning as tropical storm Fiona approaches

Tropical storm Fiona gained strength on Saturday as it headed toward Puerto Rico, prompting the National Hurricane Center (NHC) to issue a hurricane warning for the U.S. territory and watches for the U.S. Virgin Islands. One man was found dead in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, after heavy rains from the massive storm swept away his house in the Basse-Terre district, according to local authorities.

The storm was located about 90 miles (145 km) southeast of St Croix with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph), according to NHC. It was expected to become a hurricane on Sunday and into Sunday night, as it moved near Puerto Rico. The island was braced for up to 12-inches (30.5 cm) of rain and high winds that could bring flooding, mudslides and power outages.

"Hurricane conditions are expected across portions of Puerto Rico Sunday and Sunday night, and are possible across the U.S. Virgin Islands (Saturday night) and Sunday," NHC said. Heavy rains from Fiona were also due to spread to the Dominican Republican on Sunday and to the Turks and Caicos Islands on Monday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
3
S.Africa's Eskom moves to Stage 5 loadshedding until Monday morning

S.Africa's Eskom moves to Stage 5 loadshedding until Monday morning

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022