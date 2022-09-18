Left Menu

Suspected drone activity in J-K's Samba, searches carried out

A massive search operation was carried out by the police and CRPF in several forward villages along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district following information about a suspected drone activity, a senior police official said on Sunday.However, nothing objectionable was found during the operation which started around 730 pm on Saturday and concluded at 9 am on Sunday, Deputy Superintendent of Police, operations, Garu Ram Bhardwaj told PTI.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-09-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 11:49 IST
Suspected drone activity in J-K's Samba, searches carried out
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive search operation was carried out by the police and CRPF in several forward villages along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district following information about a suspected drone activity, a senior police official said on Sunday.

However, nothing objectionable was found during the operation which started around 7:30 pm on Saturday and concluded at 9 am on Sunday, Deputy Superintendent of Police, operations, Garu Ram Bhardwaj told PTI. He said information was received that an "illegal flying object", believed to be a Pakistani drone, hovered for over five minutes over Sarthi Kalan, Dera and Madoon villages in the border outpost area of Regal, 10 km south of Samba at around 7:25 pm on Saturday. Bhardawaj said a joint combing operation was immediately launched with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) immediately to ensure there is no dropping of arms and ammunition or narcotic substance by the drone. "The searches continued till late in the night and resumed with the first light of the day, covering the entire over five-km radius from the scene of the citing," the officer, who led the search operation in the villages including Chakwal and Bandrali in the close vicinity of Jammu-Pathankot national highway, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals; U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arriv...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022