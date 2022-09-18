Left Menu

Powerful earthquake hits southeast Taiwan, tsunami warning issued

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the sparsely populated southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday, according to the island's weather bureau, sparking a tsunami warning. The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at a magnitude 7.2 and at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles). The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning in Taiwan after the tremor.

18-09-2022
The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at a magnitude 7.2 and at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles). Taiwan media said a low rise building housing a convenience store collapsed, while at least one train carriage was de-railed at a station on the east coast.

It was unclear if there were any casualties. The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning in Taiwan after the tremor. It said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 300 km (190 miles) of the epicentre along the coasts of Taiwan.

Japan's weather agency issued a warning for tsunami waves of 1 metre for part of Okinawa prefecture following the earthquake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

