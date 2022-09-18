Left Menu

Taiwan struck by 2nd strong earthquake in as many days

The epicentre was in the town of Chishang at the relatively shallow depth of 7 kilometers 4 miles, Taiwans Central Weather Bureau said.A three-story building with a 7-11 convenience store on the ground floor and residences on the upper ones collapsed in nearby Yuli town, the islands Central News Agency said.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 18-09-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 14:28 IST
A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling at least one building and trapping three people inside and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks at a station.

The magnitude 6.8 quake was the largest among dozens that have rattled the island's southeastern coast since Saturday evening, when a 6.4 quake struck the same area. The epicentre was in the town of Chishang at the relatively shallow depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles), Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said.

A three-story building with a 7-11 convenience store on the ground floor and residences on the upper ones collapsed in nearby Yuli town, the island's Central News Agency said. One person was rescued and workers were in communication with three other trapped people.

Photos showed the top two stories sprawled across and onto the other side of a narrow street, with electricity wires pulled down by the building.

Police and firefighters rushed to a bridge collapse on a two-lane road in what appeared to be a rural part of Yuli where one or more vehicles may have fallen off, the Central News Agency said. A canopy on a platform at Dongli station in Fuli town, which is between Yuli and the quake's epicenter at Chishang, hit a train, leaving three of the cars tilted at an angle, the agency said, citing the railway administration. The shaking was felt at the north end of the island in the capital, Taipei.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for several southern Japanese islands near Taiwan, but later lifted it.

