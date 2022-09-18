Ladakh LG meets various delegations during his visits to Pangong, Nubra

Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur on Sunday visited Pangong and Nubra Sub-division and met several delegations which raised various demands like issuance of notification to make Siachen base camp functional for tourists and installation of mobile towers to improve network and internet connectivity.

The delegations also raised the demand for a legalisation of land allocated to the villagers along the Pangong Lake for commercial purposes, an official spokesman said.

On May 5, 2020, the eastern Ladakh border standoff had erupted following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas.

At Nubra, the spokesman said Panamik Councillor Tsering Sandup raised several issues related to the development of his constituency including issuance of notification to make Siachen base camp functional for the tourists, rationalisation of boundaries and the realignment of wildlife protected areas in the Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary along with the provision of providing facilities such as road connectivity and telecommunication network.

He also highlighted the need for strengthening, upgrading and opening of new Health Centres, improvement in telecommunication network in the Siachen belt, opening of trekking route between Sasoma and Shayok to improve tourist activities, relaxation in age for recruitment of local labourers in GREF, enhancement of wages for porters working at Siachen Glacier.

Tegar Councillor Rigzen Lundup sought LG's intervention in the early completion of the Shatse Taknak bridge, construction of bunds along Siachen and Shayok river to protect agricultural lands and setting up of ropeway in the Siachen belt to promote tourism activities, the spokesman said.

At Pangong in the Durbuk sub-division, a delegation led by Chushul Councillor Konchok Stanzin raised several issues related to the development of Phobrang village, including the need for intervention in the installation of mobile towers to improve phone network and internet connectivity in Phobrang, Urgo and Lukung villages.

They also advocated legalisation of land allocated to the villages along the Pangong Lake for commercial purposes, sanctioning of a branch of a national bank along with ATM facilities for the convenience of the villagers and migrant labourers and preference to local youth in the recruitment drive conducted by the Army, he said.

