Biden declares emergency for Puerto Rico due to Tropical Storm Fiona

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 18:12 IST
US President Joe Biden (Photo Credit: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Fiona headed toward the island at near hurricane strength.

The emergency declaration authorizes Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide emergency protective measures, the White House said in a statement.

Fiona was nearing hurricane strength and torrential rains and mudslides were expected across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, the National Hurricane Center said on Sunday.

