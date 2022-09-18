Govt working on four-fold strategy for development of tourism in country: Union Minister Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said the government has taken a four-fold strategy for the development of tourism in the country that focuses on improving connectivity, enhancing tourism infrastructure, streamlining branding, and showcasing culture and heritage.

Inaugurating the National Conference of State Tourism Ministers here, the minister of tourism and culture noted that India has become synonymous with tourism, spirituality, transformation, culture, and diversity.

The three-day conference aims to bring in diverse viewpoints and perspectives from all the states and Union territories of India on tourism development and growth. “In the past 75 years, India has become synonymous with tourism, spirituality, transformation, culture, and diversity. It is a matter of great pride to celebrate the record-breaking expansion, leading India to become the 5th largest economy in the world,” Reddy said. He said there has been a remarkable growth in the tourism sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The tourism sector generated Rs 16.91 lakh crore (USD 240 billion) or 9.2% of India's GDP in 2018 and has supported around 42.67 million jobs or 8.1% of total employment,” the minister said. “As such, establishing the tourism sector as a primary concern, the Ministry of Tourism has started various initiatives and taken a four-fold development strategy that focuses on improving the connectivity via air, rail, and roads, enhancing tourism infrastructure and dependent services, streamlining branding and promotion, and showcasing the culture and heritage,” he added. The national conference provides a platform for sharing best practices, successful projects, and tourism product opportunities, the tourism ministry said. The conference is also important in the context of India's G20 presidency and aims to unite objectives and efforts to showcase India as a must-visit destination at a global level, the ministry said.

India will assume the presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023.

The tourism conference has been divided into thematic sessions on 'development of tourism infrastructure', 'cultural, spiritual & heritage tourism', 'tourism in the Himalayan states', 'responsible and sustainable tourism', 'role of digital technology for the marketing and promotion of tourism destinations', 'emerging importance of homestays in the Indian hospitality sector', 'ayurveda, wellness, and medical value travel', and lastly on 'forest and wildlife tourism'.

The ministry has sanctioned Rs 7,000 crore for the development of tourism infrastructure throughout the country under its various infrastructure development schemes, Reddy said. “As many as 76 projects have been sanctioned under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme in 30 states and UTs for building tourist infrastructure across various themes,” the minister said. The tourism ministry recently launched the Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0 to develop sustainable and responsible destinations following a tourist and destination-centric approach.

