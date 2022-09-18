Left Menu

IMF to work with international community to support flood-hit Pakistan

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 18-09-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 19:40 IST
The International Monetary Fund will work with the international community to support Pakistan's relief and reconstruction efforts following the catastrophic floods that have hit the country, the lender's resident representative said on Sunday.

"We will work with others in the international community to support, under the current program, the authorities' relief and reconstruction efforts, and especially their ongoing endeavour to assist those affected by the floods while ensuring sustainable policies and macroeconomic stability," Esther Perez Ruiz said in a message to Reuters.

