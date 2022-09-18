Left Menu

MeT forecasts heavy rain in Odisha in next 3 days

The Met office warned on Sunday of very heavy rain in Odisha over the next three days due to a low pressure that will form soon.A cyclonic circulation, which took shape on Saturday, lies over the north and central Bay of Bengal.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-09-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 20:20 IST
The Met office warned on Sunday of very heavy rain in Odisha over the next three days due to a low pressure that will form soon.

A cyclonic circulation, which took shape on Saturday, lies over the north and central Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, the low pressure will form over the northwest part of the sea around Tuesday, according to a bulletin.

Dhenkanal and Sambalpur received moderate rain of 22 mm and 16 mm respectively between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Light rain occurred in Bhubaneswar, Koraput, Malkangiri and Cuttack, the Meteorological Centre said.

It issued an orange warning of very heavy rain at a few places over Puri, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Ganjam on Monday.

Heavy showers of 65-115 mm can occur in Khurda, Cuttack, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Rayagada, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Koraput and Kendrapara.

It forecasted a very heavy downpour of 116-204 mm in many districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

