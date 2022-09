NHC says Fiona becomes hurricane, torrential rains expected across Puerto Rico

Tropical storm Fiona strengthened into a hurricane in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The hurricane is located about 50 miles (80 km) south of Ponce in Puerto Rico with maximum sustained winds 80 mph (130 km/h)

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico.

