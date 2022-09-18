Bus crashes in Costa Rica, at least nine dead

A bus crash caused by heavy rains in Costa Rica left at least nine dead people on Saturday night, officials said.

Heavy rains across the country caused a landslide on the Cambronero route, in the west of the country 70 km (45 miles) from the capital San Jose. Firefighters and the country's Red Cross reported at least nine people died. Authorities were trying to find missing people, who the presidency said numbered at least 30.

Hundreds of families had to be evacuated due to the severe damage caused by the heavy rains, the statement added. Intense rains are expected to continue in coastal areas, the National Meteorological Institute said on Twitter on Sunday.

"This situation in which many families lose their belongings is really sad and worrying," said Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves.

