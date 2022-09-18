Transparency has helped in developing constructive system in J-K: LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said people have become conscious of their rights and duties and transparency in the administration has helped in developing a constructive system.

In the 18th edition of his 'Awaam Ki Awaaz' programme, Sinha termed trust and transparency as the heart of good governance.

Recalling his recent visits to three districts of Poonch, Kishtwar and Doda, the Lt Governor said hard work, competence, integrity and unwavering loyalty to serve people have opened up exciting new possibilities and opportunities there which were ignored for several decades.

The concerted effort to generate awareness about government schemes is yielding the desired result, he said.

People have become conscious of their rights and duties. Transparency in the administration and efficient implementation of policies has helped in developing a constructive system, he added.

Sinha said the UT administration is committed to development priorities and improvement of infrastructure in 'Amrit Kaal Khand'.

By following the path of equality and social harmony, we can attain the goal of self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir, he asserted.

Underscoring that the creation of a new progressive society is possible if every individual is sensitive and strives to bring about a positive change, the Lt Governor lauded the efforts of Benit-Ul Islam and Shabnum Masood -- two young civil engineers from Bandipora, who have come out with a path-breaking solution to prevent cold weather damage to roads.

''They have used biomedical plastic waste in bituminous road construction to make the roads resilient and economical. During snowfall in the Kashmir Valley, roads are badly damaged causing inconvenience to the people and loss of revenue. These two daughters were worried about it and made sincere efforts to bring change,'' he said.

Sinha also shared inspiring stories of people who are making a positive impact in the lives of others and driving great change in the society.

He spoke about the master carpet weavers of two villages Sanglipura and Laxmanpura of Budgam district, who are making 12 carpets for the new Parliament building.

Weavers from Budgam are our pride. The traditional hand-made carpets from Budgam are all set to adorn the new building of Parliament. It's a historic opportunity and fitting tribute to J-K's craftsmanship, the Lt Governor said.

On the occasion, he extended his greetings to people on the upcoming Navratri and Durga Puja festivals.

He also urged the people to mark October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, by taking part in 'Shramdaan activities' in their areas.

