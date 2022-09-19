Left Menu

Bus crashes in Costa Rica, nine dead and 55 rescued

A bus crash caused by heavy rains in Costa Rica left nine dead people on Saturday night, officials said. Heavy rains across the country caused a landslide on the Cambronero route, in the west of the country 70 km (45 miles) from the capital San Jose. Firefighters and the country's Red Cross reported nine people died.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2022 03:58 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 03:58 IST
Heavy rains across the country caused a landslide on the Cambronero route, in the west of the country 70 km (45 miles) from the capital San Jose. Firefighters and the country's Red Cross reported nine people died. Authorities found and took to the hospital 55 people.

Hundreds of families had to be evacuated due to the severe damage caused by the heavy rains, the statement added. Intense rains are expected to continue in coastal areas, the National Meteorological Institute said on Twitter on Sunday.

"This situation in which many families lose their belongings is really sad and worrying," said Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves, who decreed on Sunday a three-day mourning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

