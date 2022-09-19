Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Kargil in Ladakh

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred in Ladakh's Kargil on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. The earthquake took place around 9:30 am and was located 10 kilometres below the ground. The epicentre was 151 km West North West of Kargil.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 64 km WNW of Kargil, Ladakh at around 9:30 am. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NCS said in a tweet. No life or property loss was reported after the earthquake. (ANI)

