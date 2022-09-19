101 fresh cases of dengue in Delhi, tally rises to 396

Delhi has registered a huge spurt in dengue cases, with over 100 people being diagnosed with the infection in the last one week, taking the tally of the vector-borne disease in the city to nearly 400 so far this year. According to a civic body report released on Monday, 152 cases have been reported in this month alone till September 17.

The city had recorded 295 dengue cases till September 9.

In the last one week, 101 fresh cases have been reported.

Out of the 396 total cases recorded till September 17 this year, 75 were reported in August.

No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, sometimes stretching till mid-December.

Civic officials said dengue cases were recorded earlier than usual this year due to weather conditions congenial for mosquito breeding.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the national capital, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths -- the maximum since 2016.

