Queen's funeral procession viewing areas full - London's City Hall

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-09-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 14:01 IST
Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II Image Credit: ANI
All the viewing areas from where members of the public can witness the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth have reached capacity, London's governing body said on Monday.

City Hall said on Twitter that new arrivals would no longer be allowed entry. Tens of thousands of people have come to the capital to see the queen's coffin over the past few days, with her funeral due to begin at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

