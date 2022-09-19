Left Menu

U'khand CM lays foundation stone of motor bridge on Indo-Nepal border

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 19-09-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 15:36 IST
U'khand CM lays foundation stone of motor bridge on Indo-Nepal border
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami here on Monday laid the foundation stone of a motor bridge on the Kali river that flows between India and Nepal, saying it will further strengthen the ties between the two countries.

The 110-metre long bridge will have a width of 10.50 metres and a carriageway of 7.5 metres with footpaths on either side.

''Nepal is the closest nation to India both geographically and socially. This bridge will bring the two countries even closer to each other,'' Dhami said after laying the foundation stone of the bridge in Charchum village of Pithoragarh district.

The bridge will be constructed in 12 months at a cost of ₹32.98 crore by a Chandigarh-based firm, PWD Superintending Engineer Anand Ballabh Kandpal said.

''The design of the bridge has been approved by a team of experts from IIT Delhi, who visited the spot along with officers of India and Nepal some months ago,'' the official said.

The construction of this bridge will smoothen the vehicular movement between the two countries as earlier, people had to go all the way up to Banbasa in Champawat district in order to travel to Nepal.

It will be the first motor bridge joining India and Nepal in the district apart from the eight suspension bridges meant for pedestrians, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022