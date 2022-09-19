YUVA tourism clubs important for revival of tourism in country: Reddy

Constitution of 'YUVA Tourism Clubs' is essential for the growth of tourism in the country and states should work on a war footing in this direction, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday. Speaking at the national conference of tourism, Reddy said such clubs should be established at all levels, from cities to districts to schools, as they will give a much-needed boost to tourism. The vision behind YUVA tourism clubs is to nurture and develop young ambassadors of Indian tourism who would become aware of tourism possibilities in the country, appreciate our rich cultural heritage and develop an interest and passion for tourism, officials said.

''We have written to states for establishing the YUVA tourism clubs at all levels including cities, districts, to schools. Some states have started (YUVA clubs) and some haven't. The clubs will benefit the tourism sector,'' Reddy said.

''The children should be taken to various tourist destinations and upon their return, schools should host competitions like painting, and essay writing to discuss their experiences at that destination,'' he said.

Reddy also emphasised that to achieve the true potential of tourism, the most fundamental requirement is to ensure coordination at every level.

''We need to work on making YUVA Tourism clubs at all levels. States need to work on a war footing for establishing these tourism clubs which will familiarise the youth with the concept of Dekho Apna Desh. We need a proactive approach, from every stakeholder, be it centre, states or the industry,'' he said.

Tourism Ministers of 12 states, including Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Haryana, Mizoram, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh were present on the second day of the three-day conference.

Speaking at the event, Reddy said the budget allocation to the tourism ministry is not sufficient.

''The budget allocation to tourism ministry is very less. In states also, the budget allocation for tourism is very less. The budget allocation is not as much as it should be,'' he said.

Reddy said with the pandemic behind us, the tourism industry is all set for a revival.

''As a travel destination, India offers a diversity of products and experiences. The rich heritage of India, one of the world's oldest civilisations, is an all-embracing confluence of festivals, religions, traditions, and customs,'' he said.

Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised two aspects, first is the whole government approach, where we break down silos and work together across government ministries.

Speaking at the conference, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed delight that the state got the opportunity to host the conference.

''It is a very important day for us today as representatives from all over India are here with us. I am delighted that Himachal Pradesh got this opportunity to host all of you. This is an excellent initiative by the Ministry of Tourism. Himachal Pradesh presents lots of unique destinations to the world,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)