3 microbreweries in Delhi likely to start operations from Oct first week

Three microbreweries licensed by the Delhi government are likely to start manufacturing and sale of draught beer from the first week of October, officials said on Monday. The licenses have already been issued to applicants who have been setting up machines at the microbreweries -- one at a mall in Saket, one at Connaught Place and another at Janpath, they said. They are likely to start production of draught beer from first week of October, said a senior Excise department officer. ''Three more licenses for microbreweries are in the process of being issued. There are plans to promote draught beer by setting up microbreweries in Delhi as there is a significant demand in the segment,'' said the officer.

A microbrewery may be set up where draught beer is manufactured and served to customers for consumption within the premises. The installed capacity of such breweries is not more than 500 litres per day, subject to clearance by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, officials said.

The department, after DPCC clearance and submission of a project report and fee of Rs 25,000, issues L 11 licenses for microbreweries in Delhi.

The newly set up microbreweries in the city will open from 11 AM to 1 AM.

Earlier, two microbreweries operated in Delhi - one at Connaught Place and another at a five-star hotel on the Janpath Road. Both closed over a year ago, liquor trade experts said.

Under the Excise Policy 2021-22 implemented from November 17, 2021, microbreweries allowed both consumption on the premises as well as takeaway. However, no microbrewery opened under the policy that was withdrawn by the government in July this year.

The government has reverted to old excise policy that was in operation before November 17, 2021, which allows only on premises consumption of draught beer manufactured by microbreweries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)