Delhi LG reviews progress of work to decongest 77 corridors, expresses displeasure over pendency

Lt Governor V K Saxena on Monday reviewed the progress of works to decongest 77 corridors across Delhi and expressed displeasure at the high pendency of tasks, an official statement said. He also directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to expedite the work to decongest bottlenecks, it added.

With the completion of pending works, the traffic is expected to be better on the Moti Bagh-RTR stretch, New Rohtak Road, old Patparganj Road and Loni Road, it said.

''LG V K Saxena reviewed the progress of works and pending tasks related to decongestion of 77 identified corridors in the national capital and issued strict instructions to adhere to the deadlines. He expressed displeasure at the high pendency of works, the statement issued by LG's secretariat.

During the meeting, the LG was informed that of the 620 tasks on these 77 corridors, 334 have been completed, while 109, including 44 long-term solutions and 25 short-term solutions, were still pending, it said.

''As many as 119 projects were reported not feasible to which the LG asked officials to explore alternative measures. ''Officials informed the LG that five tasks pertaining to shifting or removal of electricity poles and transformers, and seven tasks related to removal of trees were pending. In this regard, he directed officials to complete these tasks by September 30,'' the statement said.

Since the last meeting held on July 4, 10 tasks involving re-carpeting of roads, installation of iron grills, widening of bridge, shifting of garbage dumping site and removal of trees, electricity and telephone poles among others had been completed, the statement said.

Following this, the traffic flow is expected to be better on the Moti Bagh RTR, New Rohtak Road, old Patparganj Road, Loni Road, Babarpur Road, old Gurgaon Road and Bijwasan – Najafgarh Road, it said.

The LG also issued directions to officials to provide specific timelines with regards to ''short-term'' pending works and a concrete action plan for the ''long-term'' pending works. The long-term tasks include construction and widening of roads, removal of bus shelters, creating new parking spaces along major roads, construction of multi-level parking lots, construction of FOBs and underpasses and unavailability of land for certain projects among others, the statement said.

The LG was also informed that the approval was pending for elevated corridor from Delhi Gate to Kamal T-point which is a part of the East-West Corridor.

On being informed that encroachments were existing on major roads, the LG directed the PWD to remove them from public land particularly those along the arterial roads to decongest these stretches and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

