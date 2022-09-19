Left Menu

Monsoon withdrawal to begin in next two days: IMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 21:55 IST
Monsoon withdrawal to begin in next two days: IMD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a late spurt in rainfall, the southwest monsoon is all set to enter the withdrawal phase over the next two days, the weather office said on Monday.

''Conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of southwest monsoon from parts of north-west India and Kutch during the next two days,'' the India Meteorological Department said.

According to the weather office, India had received 7 per cent excess rains, but eight states, including the rice bowl states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, received deficient rainfall which could lead to lower farm output this kharif season.

Jharkhand, Delhi, Punjab, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur are the other states that have recorded deficit rainfall.

The south-west monsoon season begins on June 1 and continues till September 30. India received 872.7 mm of rainfall between June 1 and September 19, which was 7 per cent higher than the normal rainfall of 817.2 mm for the period under review.

''Due to the anti-cyclonic flow over northwest India at lower tropospheric levels, dry weather is very likely over west Rajasthan, Punjab and adjoining areas of Haryana during the next five days,'' the weather office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022