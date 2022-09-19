(Update: Launched) Soyuz rocket launching three new crew members to space station rolls out to launch pad

The Soyuz rocket that will launch three new crew members to the International Space Station has rolled out to its Baikonur Cosmodrome launch pad in Kazakhstan. The Soyuz MS-22 crew ship is counting down to its lift-off at 9:54 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, September 21.

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio will be riding on the spaceship along with Soyuz Commander Sergey Prokopyev and Flight Engineer Dmitri Petelin, both from Roscosmos. After less than three-and-a-half hours of journey, the trio will dock to the station's Rassvet module, beginning a six-month space station research mission.

Soyuz MS-22 launch events will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and on the agency's website.

The rocket to launch the next crew to the space station has rolled out to the launch pad counting down to a liftoff at 9:54am ET on Wednesday. https://t.co/5zNAnEHmu7 — International Space Station (@Space_Station) September 19, 2022

Who's going to space next? ↓NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio and two cosmonauts are set to launch to the @Space_Station on Wednesday, Sept. 21.Today, watch crew pre-launch activities and Soyuz MS-22 vehicle rollout at 4pm ET → https://t.co/FXwCfsS8iv pic.twitter.com/K0t82VDLBW — NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) September 19, 2022

Following the new arrival of the new crew, three cosmonauts will return to Earth on the Soyuz MS-21 crew ship. The trio, including Station Commander Oleg Artemyev, Flight Engineers Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov, has been on the station since March 18.

Meanwhile, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti is all set to take over as station commander from Artemyev before he departs during the traditional Change of Command ceremony. The leadership change will air live on NASA TV, the agency's app, and its website at 9:35 a.m. on September 28.

Update 1

The Soyuz MS-22 crew ship lifted off at 9:54 am ET today carrying a NASA astronaut and two Roscosmos cosmonauts for a six-month mission. The trio is safely in orbit and the Soyuz will dock to the space station's Rassvet module at 1:11 p.m.