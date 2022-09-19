Magnitude 7.5 earthquake strikes off La Placita de Morelos, Mexico -USGS
A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck off the coast of La Placita de Morelos in western Mexico, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Monday.
The quake struck 46 km (29 miles) south-southeast of La Placita de Morelos in the state of Michoacan and was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), USGS said.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was risk of a tsunami Near the coast Of Michoacan.
