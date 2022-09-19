Left Menu

Magnitude 7.5 earthquake strikes off La Placita de Morelos, Mexico -USGS

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 23:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck off the coast of La Placita de Morelos in western Mexico, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Monday.

The quake struck 46 km (29 miles) south-southeast of La Placita de Morelos in the state of Michoacan and was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), USGS said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was risk of a tsunami Near the coast Of Michoacan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

