11 die in lightning, thunderstorms in Bihar; next of kin to get Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

PTI | Patna | Updated: 20-09-2022 08:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 08:16 IST
Eleven people have died due to lightning and thunderstorms in various parts of Bihar, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

The CM, in a statement issued on Monday, said four people each died in Purnea and Araria and three in Supaul due to thunderstorms and lightning.

''My deepest condolences to the affected families. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given immediately to the next of kin of all the deceased,'' he said.

The CM also appealed to people to be vigilant in bad weather and follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department to avoid mishaps.

''Stay at home and stay safe in bad weather,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

