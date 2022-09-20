NASA's InSight captures sound of a meteoroid striking Mars: Listen to the audio clip

NASA's InSight Mars lander has, for the first time, captured the sound of a meteoroid striking the Martian atmosphere, breaking up, and hitting the ground. The spacecraft's seismometer picked up the signal from four separate space rocks that crashed on the Red Planet in 2020 and 2021.

"Not only do these represent the first impacts detected by the spacecraft's seismometer since InSight touched down on the Red Planet in 2018, it also marks the first time seismic and acoustic waves from an impact have been detected on Mars," NASA said in a statement on Monday.

The impacts ranged between 53 and 180 miles (85 and 290 kilometers) from InSight's location, a region of Mars called Elysium Planitia.

According to NASA, the first of the four confirmed meteoroids - space rocks before they hit the ground - made the most dramatic entrance: It entered the Martian atmosphere on Sept. 5, 2021, exploding into at least three shards that each left a crater behind.

The agency's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter flew over the estimated impact site to confirm the location and revealed three darkened spots on the surface using its black-and-white Context Camera to. Thereafter, the orbiter's team used the powerful HiRISE camera to get a color close-up of the craters.

Combing through earlier data, scientists confirmed three other impacts had occurred on May 27, 2020; Feb. 18, 2021; and Aug. 31, 2021.

Here's the audio clip shared by NASA. Listen to the sound of a meteoroid striking Mars - when the meteoroid enters the Martian atmosphere, explodes into pieces, and impacts the surface.

Audio Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/CNES/IPGP

InSight's seismometer has detected more than 1,300 marsquakes so far and the instrument is so sensitive that it can detect seismic waves from thousands of miles away. The September 2021 event marks the first time an impact was confirmed as the cause of such waves. The mission team suspects that other impacts may have been obscured by noise from wind or by seasonal changes in the atmosphere.