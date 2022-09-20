Left Menu

India would be USD 25 trn economy in 25 years : NaBFID Chairman Kamath

We are on schedule that the government has in mind, he said adding as many as 12 board meetings of the bank have already taken place.The India that I look forward to, 25 years from now, will be a USD 25-trillion economy, Kamath said at the Morningstar Investment Conference here on Tuesday.He said the Indian economy is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 8-10 per cent.The policies, processes and the framework are done.

India is expected to be a USD 25-trillion economy in 25 years, veteran banker and chairman of National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development K V Kamath said on Tuesday.

NaBFID was set up by the government last year to support the development of long-term infrastructure financing in the country.

Kamath also said all the necessary policies and framework related to NaBFID have been done. "We are on schedule (that) the government has in mind,'' he said adding as many as 12 board meetings of the bank have already taken place.

''The India that I look forward to, 25 years from now, (will be) a USD 25-trillion (economy),'' Kamath said at the Morningstar Investment Conference here on Tuesday.

He said the Indian economy is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 8-10 per cent.

''The policies, processes and the framework are done. The CEO is in place...We have to start lending now," Kamath said.

