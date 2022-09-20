Noida wall collapse: BJP MLA Pankaj Singh calls for action against guilty

Noida MLA Pankaj Singh on Tuesday called for action against the guilty over the housing society's wall collapse here that left four workers dead. The BJP leader also assured extending all possible help to the families of the victims.

Four construction workers died while eight were left injured after they got buried in the wall collapse at Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21 of the city, according to officials.

''On receiving information about the collapse of the wall of Jalvayu Vihar housing society of Noida Sector-21, I spoke to the District Magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar and the officers of the police department present on the spot,'' Singh tweeted in Hindi.

''I have asked to speed up the rescue work and investigate the incident and take action against the culprits. Along with this, have asked to ensure all possible help to the injured and the families of the deceased in this incident,'' the Noida MLA tweeted.

He also extended his condolences to the families of the deceased who lost their lives in this ''unfortunate incident''.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha MP Mahesh Sharma reached the incident spot. Sharma said on Twitter that he was with the families of the victims in this hour of grief. The BJP MP added that he wished speedy recovery of the injured and prayed for peace of departed souls.

