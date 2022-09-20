Europe's exoplanet hunter PLATO will use 26 cameras at once to observe its targets

The European Space Agency's exoplanet-hunting PLATO (PLAnetary Transits and Oscillations of stars) mission is scheduled to launch by Ariane 6 in late 2026.

The main goal of PLATO is to detect and study a large number of extrasolar planetary systems, with emphasis on the properties of terrestrial planets in the habitable zone around Sun-like stars. The mission will provide the key information (planet radii, mean densities, stellar irradiation, and architecture of planetary systems) needed to determine the habitability of these unexpectedly diverse new worlds, according to the agency.

ESA's PLATO is planned to operate for up to 8.5 years at the second Sun-Earth Lagrange point (L2), which is 1.5 million km from Earth (nominal mission duration 4.5 years). From this point, the spacecraft will observe more than 200, 000 stars during its four-year nominal operation.

The space-based observatory will use an array of 26 cameras to perform prolonged observations of target stars. Together, the cameras will pick up tiny variations in their light output due to the transit of exoplanets across them. According to ESA, the analysis of these transits and of the stellar light variations will allow precise determinations of the properties of exoplanets and their host stars.

The mission will revolutionise the scientific community's understanding of planet formation and the evolution of planetary systems.