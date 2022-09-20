Sisodia inspects revamped road stretch between Rajghat and Shantivan

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday inspected newly revamped road stretch between Rajghat and Shantivan, which is part of the AAP government's flagship project to beautify city roads.

After the revamp the road stretch area has been lit up with decorative lights, street furniture, greenery along with other public amenities, an official statement said.

During the inspection, Sisodia said that beautification of Delhi roads, as per global standards will give a new identity to the national capital.

''Delhi Government is giving a make over to 16 roads of Delhi on pilot basis according to needs of the street. A further 540 km of road will also be beautified on the same lines,'' the statement quoted Sisodia as saying.

Sisodia also interacted with the visitors in the area to know their experiences, it said.

Sharing their experiences, people said that seeing this stretch of road lit up in the light, it is impossible to believe that such wonderful roads are being built in Delhi. Until now such roads were seen only in foreign countries or in movies, the statement said.

''Now Delhi roads have started looking beautiful and the response of Delhi residents to this development is overwhelming. Our aim is to make all the roads under the government pedestrian friendly and provide a pleasant commuting experience to residents of Delhi," Sisodia said in the statement.

Delhi government is decongesting, redesigning, and beautifying several roads across the national capital under its streetscaping of roads project.

Redesigning of roads will eliminate bottlenecks and improve the aesthetics of the road stretch that will include facilities like open-air sitting areas, barrier-free walking areas, ornamental plantations, cycling tracks etc.

PWD official said that adequate space has been provided for pedestrians and road users to sit and rest. There is also a provision for wheelchairs and ramps for disabled people, the statement said.

Sisodia directed the officials that the remaining work of the stretch should be completed soon, besides the greenery here and the cleanliness and maintenance of the entire stretch should be taken care of.

Under the streetscaping project, green belts will be developed on the vacant land along the road so that the roads can get a beautiful look. This will provide a pleasant commuting and walking experience to Delhi residents, the statement said.

