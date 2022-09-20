Over 200 buildings damaged in Mexico quake that killed 2-official

A major earthquake that killed two people in Mexico on Monday also damaged more than 200 buildings and injured 10 people, Laura Velazquez, the head of Mexico's civil protection agency, said on Tuesday.

The magnitude 7.6 quake struck in western Mexico and most of the damage was concentrated in the states of Colima and Michoacan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)