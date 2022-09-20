Left Menu

Iran official confirms deaths of 3 Iranians in Kurdistan, says causes 'suspicious'

Terrorist groups are looking to kill, so families should take care of their children," said Kurdistan Province Governor Esmail Zarei Koosha. Protests have taken place in several cities across Iran after a young woman, Mahsa Amini, fell into a coma and died after her arrest in Tehran last week by the morality police for "unsuitable attire".

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 20-09-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 21:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

An Iranian official on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of three people during days of protests in the Kurdistan region of Iran, semi-official Fars news agency reported, calling the deaths "suspicious" but without elaborating. "A citizen of Divandarreh was killed with a (type of weapon) that isn't used by the armed forces. Terrorist groups are looking to kill, so families should take care of their children," said Kurdistan Province Governor Esmail Zarei Koosha.

Protests have taken place in several cities across Iran after a young woman, Mahsa Amini, fell into a coma and died after her arrest in Tehran last week by the morality police for "unsuitable attire".

