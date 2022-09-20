Left Menu

Delhi govt to soon issue pension cards for elderly, differently-abled: Gautam

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday said the Delhi government will soon issue pension cards to make the pension disbursement process convenient for elderly and differently-abled people. It is our duty to ensure that they are given pension in a timely manner so that they can buy essential items conveniently, he said.The Delhi government will soon issue pension cards to the elderly and differently-abled.

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday said the Delhi government will soon issue pension cards to make the pension disbursement process convenient for elderly and differently-abled people. At a meeting, Gautam instructed officers to expedite the pension disbursal process. ''The elderly and differently-abled people eagerly wait for the pension provided by the government every month. It is our duty to ensure that they are given pension in a timely manner so that they can buy essential items conveniently,'' he said.

''The Delhi government will soon issue pension cards to the elderly and differently-abled. We are preparing the blueprint for the same. The new system will ease the process of disbursement of pension,'' Gautam said. The city government provides a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 to 4.52 lakh elderly and 1.14 lakh differently-abled people.

