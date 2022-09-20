Thai delegation, CII representatives call on Assam CM, discuss bilateral trade

A joint delegation of representatives of the Thailand government and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday and discussed opportunities of bilateral trade between the two countries with a special focus on the northeast region.

The Thai delegation was led by its Ambassador to India Pattarat Hongtong, according to a release issued by CII.

Hongtong, while addressing the session, said that India's 'Look East' policy and Thailand's 'Look West' policy have now transformed into 'Act East' and 'Act West', thus making immense contributions in consolidating bilateral relations including economic and commercial links.

She said there is huge potential for improving the trade between Thailand and India, and its northeastern states should play a crucial role in this.

The chief minister proposed that a team of scientists and researchers from Assam could visit Thailand to understand the modern agriculture practices, the release stated.

CII also organised an interactive session with a high-level Thai business delegation and industry members of Assam as part of the programme.

''Indo-Thai relation is rooted in history, age-old social and cultural interactions and extensive people to people contacts. Thailand and Independent India are marking the 75th year of bilateral relationship this year,” Pankaj Goswami, the chairman of CII-Assam State Council, maintained.

CII is facilitating the business delegation from Thailand to have interactions with Industry members of the Northeast in three different parts of the region -- Guwahati, Shillong and Imphal -- the release added.

