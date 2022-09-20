Tourism sector to contribute USD 250 bn to GDP by 2030: Centre

The Centre on Tuesday said the country's tourism sector will strive to recover to the pre-pandemic level by mid-2024 and contribute USD 250 billion to the country's GDP by 2030.

The government also said the country intends to achieve USD 1 trillion through the sector -- the worst affected sector during the pandemic -- by 2047.

This was announced at the end of the three-day national conference of tourism here, which saw the participation of tourism ministers from various states, and governors and administrators from Union territories, besides senior central government officials.

Delivering the concluding remarks, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy urged all states to share and adopt best practices to boost the sector.

''States must organise such conferences at the state level with district officers of different departments and stakeholders to improve and promote tourism destinations,'' he said.

At the end of the conference, the leaders adopted 'Dharamshala Declaration', which sets out long-term and short-term goals for the country in the tourism sector.

'Dharamshala Declaration 2022' highlights sustainable and responsible tourism, the ministry's secretary Arvind Singh said.

''India will play a pivotal role in contributing towards global tourism recovery. All the major tourism industries have started showing signs of recovery to the pre-pandemic level such as domestic air passenger traffic and hotel occupancy list,'' he said According to the declaration, India plans to position itself as a major tourism destination as it chairs the G20 in 2023.

''We plan to ensure due rigour and dedication, and showcase our cultural richness while welcoming the world to our nation. We plan to bring in necessary interventions, including visa reforms, ease of travel, traveller-friendly immigration facilities at airports and openness to international travel, and these major topics were deliberated during the meet,'' the declaration read.

The declaration also talked about 'National Tourism Policy', saying it has been drafted with a holistic vision and strategy to revive India's tourism and targets to contribute USD 1 trillion to the GDP by 2047.

By 2024, the country is estimated to contribute USD 150 billion to the GDP from tourism, USD 30 billion in Foreign Exchange earnings and get 15 million foreign arrivals, the declaration mentioned.

It also said India is estimated to grow at seven to nine per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate in the coming decade.

''The goals are expected to be achieved by 2030. USD 250 billion GDP contribution from tourism, 137 million jobs in tourism sector, USD 56 billion in foreign exchange earnings, 25 million foreign arrivals,'' Singh said while reading the declaration.

During the conference, Reddy emphasised the importance of Yuva Tourism Clubs and said these can become a game-changer for the sector.

''National flags will be installed at all tourist places. I appeal to the states and stakeholders to install flags at all hotels and tourist places,'' he said.

Meanwhile, former NITI Aayog CEO and G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant said all states should focus on creating infrastructure and every single visitor coming for the summit should go back physically and spiritually elevated. PTI VA RHL

