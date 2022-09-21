German foreign minister urges Iran heed women protesters
Germany's foreign minister on Tuesday called on Iran's leadership to listen to the women protesting in the streets over the death of a woman in police custody, saying they were standing up for basic human rights.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's foreign minister on Tuesday called on Iran's leadership to listen to the women protesting in the streets over the death of a woman in police custody, saying they were standing up for basic human rights. Mahsa Amini, 22, from Iran's Kurdistan province, fell into a coma and died while waiting with other women held by Iranian morality police, who enforce strict rules in the Islamic Republic requiring women to cover their hair and wear loose-fitting clothes in public.
Her death has sparked popular unrest throughout Iran, during which at least three people have so far been killed. "They must be listened to, as these women are demanding rights that all people should have," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
German president apologizes for 1972 Olympic attack failures
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-50 years on, Germany asks for forgiveness over 1972 Munich Games attacks; Tennis-Rublev downs Briton Norrie to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals and more
German regulator approves sugar production cooperation in case of gas shortage
FACTBOX-Ukraine war forces German parties to cross red lines on energy, defence
Cyrus Mistry's accident: Chip to be sent to Germany, Police ask car manufacturer "if any mechanical fault"