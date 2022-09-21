Left Menu

Tropical Storm Gaston forms west of Azores

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2022 02:28 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 02:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tropical Storm Gaston formed west of the Azores, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

Gaston is located 990 miles (1595 km) west of the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said, adding that further strengthening is forecast during the next day or two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

