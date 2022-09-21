Tropical Storm Gaston forms west of Azores

Tropical Storm Gaston formed west of the Azores, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

Gaston is located 990 miles (1595 km) west of the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said, adding that further strengthening is forecast during the next day or two.

