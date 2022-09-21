Fiona strengthens into category 4 hurricane, NHC says

Fiona has strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane as it moves away from the Turks and Caicos Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

The storm was about 755 miles (1215 km) southwest of Bermuda, packing maximum winds of 130 mph (210 kph), the agency added.

