NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter, Ingenuity, successfully completed its 32nd flight on the Red Planet over the weekend. The 55.3-second flight covered 93.74m at a max speed of 4.75 meters per second.

This was Ingenuity's second flight this month. The previous flight, Flight 31, took place on Tuesday, September 6, when the solar-powered helicopter flew 318 ft (97 meters) west towards the Jezero river delta, in 55.6 seconds.

The #MarsHelicopter completed Flight 32 over the weekend! 🚁 The 55.3-second flight covered 93.74m at a max speed of 4.75 meters per second. Full details on the flight log: https://t.co/7XQbZK6OgiCan you spot the two hints of Ingenuity in this image? pic.twitter.com/1oj6jMDFdl — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) September 20, 2022

NASA's Ingenuity hitched a ride to Mars on the agency's Perseverance rover and landed on the planet's Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021. Its first flight took place on April 19, 2021, when the rotorcraft climbed to about 10 feet (3 meters) above the ground, becoming the first aircraft in history to make a powered, controlled flight on another planet.

Ingenuity was planned to complete no more than five flights, but it has performed 32 flights so far and survived over a year beyond its original planned lifetime on the Red Planet.

The Perseverance rover is currently collecting rock and soil samples in the Jezero Crater. These scientifically selected samples will be returned to Earth for in-depth analysis using sophisticated instruments too large and too complex to send to Mars.

As part of the Mars Sample Return campaign, which also includes contributions from the European Space Agency (ESA), NASA will send two sample recovery helicopters, based on the design of Ingenuity, which will provide a secondary capability to retrieve samples cached on the Martian surface of Mars. The samples are expected to arrive on Earth in 2033.