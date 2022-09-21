Left Menu

'PayCM' posters with Bommai's face surface in Bengaluru

Posters of PayCM with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommais photograph surfaced in parts of the city on Wednesday.They were similar to electronic wallet Paytm. Soon after the matter came to the notice of the authorities, these posters in public places were removed.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-09-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 13:48 IST
'PayCM' posters with Bommai's face surface in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

Posters of ''PayCM' with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's photograph surfaced in parts of the city on Wednesday.

They were similar to electronic wallet Paytm. Bommai's face figures in the middle of the QR code with the message ''40 % accepted here''.

The development comes in the midst of an aggressive campaign against the state government by the Congress, which charged it with corruption in awarding public contracts and recruitment to government jobs. Soon after the matter came to the notice of the authorities, these posters in public places were removed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022