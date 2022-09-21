Light rain in parts of Delhi, weather office forecasts more spells in next 2-3 days

Light to moderate rain drenched parts of Delhi on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather office has forecast a few more spells of rain in the next two-three days before the withdrawal of monsoon from the National Capital Region.

A few areas in west, central, north, northwest, south and southeast Delhi recorded light to moderate rainfall. More rain is likely during the day. The precipitation over the next few days may help cover the large rainfall deficit (49 per cent in September alone) to some extent. It would also keep the air clean and the temperature in check. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the Ridge Road weather station recorded 88.8 mm rainfall while the Delhi University area received 85.5 mm. The weather bureau attributed the rainfall to lower-level moisture-laden easterly and southeasterly winds reaching Delhi-NCR due to a low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and the presence of a western disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies.

Light to moderate rain may occur in parts of Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday, the IMD said. The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded just 52.9 mm rainfall in September so far against a normal of 104.8mm. It had recorded 41.6 mm rainfall in August, the lowest in at least 14 years, due to the absence of any favourable weather system in northwest India.

Overall, Delhi has recorded 405.3 mm rainfall against a normal of 621.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season begins.

The IMD on Tuesday said the southwest monsoon had withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch, three days after the normal date of September 17. Usually, it takes around a week after its withdrawal from west Rajasthan for the monsoon to retreat from Delhi.

The withdrawal of southwest monsoon is declared if there has been no rainfall in the region during the last five days along with the development of anti-cyclonic circulation and water vapour imagery indicates dry weather conditions over the region.

