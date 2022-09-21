KEC International bags new orders worth over Rs 1,100 cr

KEC International, a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction major, on Wednesday said it has bagged new orders totaling over Rs 1,100 crore in various business segments.

The company said its transmission & distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for building a 400 kV digital GIS substation order from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), and another 400 kV GIS substation from a reputed industrial developer, KEC International said in a statement.

In the railways segment, it has got an order for construction of bridges and associated works for new railway line in the conventional segment. The company's civil business has secured an order for infra works in the hydrocarbon segment.

The orders in the (T&D), railways and civil business segments have been secured for the domestic market.

The company said its cables business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas. The total cost of the newly secured orders are Rs 1,123 crore.

''With these orders, our order intake has now surpassed Rs 7,000 crore, a robust growth of 25 per cent vis-à-vis last year,'' said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd.

KEC International has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil & gas pipelines, and cables.

