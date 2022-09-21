Over 2,000 London bus drivers to strike from Oct. 4 - union
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 14:52 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
More than 2,000 London bus drivers at British bus operator Arriva will strike from Oct. 4 in a dispute over pay, the Unite union said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of industrial action across various sectors in the country.
Unite said the strike would run continuously until the dispute was resolved, threatening widespread disruption.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement