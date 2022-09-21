Ukraine must demine 12,000 km2 of liberated areas in Kharkiv region: official

Ukraine is beginning work to demine 12,000 square km (4,633 square miles) of territory wrested back from Russian control in the eastern Kharkiv region, an emergency service official said on Wednesday.

Roman Prymush also said in a briefing that it could take several years to demine the area, which is bigger than the state of Qatar, and that the United States, Britain and Canada would help with the work.

